The Texas Longhorns (20-7) will be trying to continue a 12-game home winning run when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers put up 8.1 more points per game (66.9) than the Longhorns give up (58.8).

West Virginia is 16-3 when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.

West Virginia is 15-3 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

The Longhorns record 75.7 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 60.3 the Mountaineers allow.

When Texas scores more than 60.3 points, it is 20-7.

Texas is 17-1 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.

The Longhorns are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (45.9%).

The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

West Virginia Schedule