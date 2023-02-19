The Texas Longhorns (20-7) will be trying to continue a 12-game home winning run when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers put up 8.1 more points per game (66.9) than the Longhorns give up (58.8).
  • West Virginia is 16-3 when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • West Virginia is 15-3 when it scores more than 58.8 points.
  • The Longhorns record 75.7 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 60.3 the Mountaineers allow.
  • When Texas scores more than 60.3 points, it is 20-7.
  • Texas is 17-1 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.
  • The Longhorns are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (45.9%).
  • The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/7/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 76-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
2/11/2023 Iowa State W 73-60 WVU Coliseum
2/15/2023 Kansas W 62-60 WVU Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
2/22/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
2/25/2023 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

