The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, February 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Venue: WVU Coliseum
Favorite Spread Over/Under
West Virginia -5.5 143.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

  • West Virginia's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 143.5 points 16 times.
  • The average point total in West Virginia's outings this year is 147, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Mountaineers' ATS record is 12-13-0 this season.
  • Both West Virginia and Oklahoma State have covered the spread 48% of the time this season, resulting in a 12-13-0 ATS record for the Mountaineers and a 12-13-0 mark for the Cowboys.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
West Virginia 16 64% 76.3 146 70.8 136.4 142.3
Oklahoma State 6 24% 69.7 146 65.6 136.4 135.9

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

  • West Virginia has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Mountaineers have gone over the total six times.
  • The Mountaineers have covered five times in 14 chances against the spread in conference action this season.
  • The Mountaineers score 10.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Cowboys allow (65.6).
  • When West Virginia totals more than 65.6 points, it is 12-9 against the spread and 15-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
West Virginia 12-13-0 6-2 16-9-0
Oklahoma State 12-13-0 2-5 12-13-0

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits

West Virginia Oklahoma State
11-4 Home Record 11-3
2-7 Away Record 4-6
7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
3-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0
78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2
71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1
8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0
6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.