Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
Two of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Trae Young (26.7 points per game, 11th in league) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-30) welcome in Donovan Mitchell (27.2, eighth) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-1)
|225
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-1.5)
|225.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Hawks (-1)
|225.5
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|Hawks (-1.5)
|225.5
|-120
|+100
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks have a -21 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 116.7 (21st in the NBA).
- The Cavaliers have a +337 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 111.7 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 106.3 per contest to rank first in the NBA.
- These teams score a combined 228.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 223 points per game, two fewer points than this contest's total.
- Atlanta has compiled a 26-31-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Cleveland has compiled a 32-28-2 ATS record so far this year.
Cavaliers and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+3000
|+1100
|-
|Hawks
|+15000
|+4500
|-155
