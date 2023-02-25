How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (32-19-8) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-35-5) on Saturday, with the Oilers coming off a win and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.
Turn on ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH to see the match unfold as the Oilers and Blue Jackets take the ice.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/25/2023
|Oilers
|Blue Jackets
|3-2 (F/OT) CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (213 in total), 29th in the NHL.
- With 145 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|56
|15
|37
|52
|33
|36
|-
|Patrik Laine
|43
|16
|19
|35
|26
|15
|40.5%
|Boone Jenner
|47
|17
|15
|32
|18
|22
|56.3%
|Jack Roslovic
|55
|4
|26
|30
|28
|22
|45.4%
|Kent Johnson
|55
|12
|14
|26
|24
|17
|26.6%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 21st in goals against, allowing 191 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- The Oilers are the top-scoring unit in the league with 225 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.5 assists per contest).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 5-1-4 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 45 goals during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|59
|46
|63
|109
|63
|59
|51.5%
|Leon Draisaitl
|57
|35
|52
|87
|67
|52
|53.7%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|59
|28
|44
|72
|17
|38
|44.6%
|Zach Hyman
|58
|27
|41
|68
|25
|28
|55.6%
|Tyson Barrie
|59
|10
|31
|41
|27
|23
|-
