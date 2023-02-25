The Edmonton Oilers (32-19-8) and Columbus Blue Jackets (18-35-5) meet at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, February 25 at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH. The Oilers took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2 in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

During the last 10 games for the Blue Jackets, their offense has totaled 21 goals while their defense has conceded 28 (they have a 3-5-2 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with five goals (18.5% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-245)

Oilers (-245) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have an 18-35-5 record this season and are 5-5-10 in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 16 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Columbus has two points (0-10-2) in 12 games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals 28 times, earning 39 points from those matchups (18-7-3).

This season, Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games and registered 10 points with a record of 4-5-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 5-9-1 (11 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 1st 3.81 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 21st 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.67 30th 5th 33.4 Shots 29.3 27th 19th 31.8 Shots Allowed 34.6 30th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 16.2% 29th 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 20th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH

ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.