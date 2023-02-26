Having won three in a row at home, the Minnesota Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

See the Wild-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/23/2023 Blue Jackets Wild 2-0 MIN

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 218 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the league.

With 151 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 57 15 39 54 35 40 - Patrik Laine 44 17 21 38 27 16 38.6% Jack Roslovic 56 6 28 34 28 22 45.1% Boone Jenner 48 18 16 34 18 22 56.1% Kent Johnson 56 12 15 27 25 17 26.6%

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 161 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Wild rank 25th in the NHL with 166 goals scored (2.8 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Wild have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 1.7 goals-per-game average (17 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players