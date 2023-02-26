Having won three in a row at home, the Minnesota Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

See the Wild-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/23/2023 Blue Jackets Wild 2-0 MIN

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets have allowed 218 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the league.
  • With 151 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 57 15 39 54 35 40 -
Patrik Laine 44 17 21 38 27 16 38.6%
Jack Roslovic 56 6 28 34 28 22 45.1%
Boone Jenner 48 18 16 34 18 22 56.1%
Kent Johnson 56 12 15 27 25 17 26.6%

Wild Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 161 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The Wild rank 25th in the NHL with 166 goals scored (2.8 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Wild have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Wild have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 1.7 goals-per-game average (17 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 59 34 34 68 45 42 25%
Mats Zuccarello 57 20 36 56 32 35 37%
Joel Eriksson Ek 59 21 24 45 8 35 47.9%
Matthew Boldy 59 16 23 39 25 36 55.7%
Calen Addison 54 3 24 27 18 10 -

