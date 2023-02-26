Check out the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25), which currently has just one player listed, as the Cavaliers ready for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (30-31) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, February 26 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers enter this game after a 136-119 loss to the Hawks on Friday. In the loss, Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 33 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cedi Osman SF Questionable Back 8.9 2.3 1.6

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: Questionable (Personal Reasons), Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and TSN

Cavaliers Season Insights

The 111.8 points per game the Cavaliers average are only 0.3 fewer points than the Raptors give up (112.1).

Cleveland has a 27-9 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.

On offense, the Cavaliers have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 114.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 111.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Cleveland connects on 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 37% from long range.

The Cavaliers rank 11th in the NBA with 113.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in the league defensively with 107.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -6.5

