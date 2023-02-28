Having taken three in a row, the Buffalo Sabres welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

You can see the Sabres look to take down the Blue Jackets on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/7/2022 Blue Jackets Sabres 9-4 BUF

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 221 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets' 153 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 58 15 39 54 36 41 -
Patrik Laine 45 17 21 38 27 17 37.8%
Jack Roslovic 57 6 28 34 28 22 45%
Boone Jenner 49 18 16 34 18 22 55.9%
Kent Johnson 57 12 15 27 25 17 26.6%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 202 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Sabres' 219 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Sabres are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 58 40 39 79 24 34 43.1%
Alex Tuch 57 28 34 62 23 41 49%
Rasmus Dahlin 56 14 47 61 47 30 -
Jeff Skinner 55 25 34 59 30 23 47.9%
Dylan Cozens 57 23 29 52 12 31 49%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.