Blue Jackets vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres (31-23-4) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets (19-35-6) at home on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-205)
|Blue Jackets (+175)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won 16 of the 53 games, or 30.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus is 10-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +175 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 36.4% chance to win.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 30 of 60 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|219 (2nd)
|Goals
|153 (30th)
|202 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|221 (30th)
|49 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (32nd)
|45 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (23rd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Three of Columbus' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- In their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 153 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 221 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 30th.
- They have a -68 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
