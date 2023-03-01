Jarrett Allen plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time out, a 118-93 win over the Raptors, Allen totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 18.4 Rebounds 10.5 9.9 10.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.5 PRA 26.5 26.3 30.8 PR 24.5 24.7 29.3



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Celtics

Allen has taken 9.4 shots per game this season and made 6.2 per game, which account for 9.9% and 13.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Allen's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 12th in possessions per game with 98.6.

The Celtics concede 112 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Celtics concede 22.9 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 36 14 14 0 0 2 0 10/28/2022 40 12 11 2 0 0 0

