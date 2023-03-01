Wednesday's contest features the Marshall Thundering Herd (16-13) and the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (14-15) facing off at Pensacola Bay Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for Marshall according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on March 1.

Last time out, the Thundering Herd won on Friday 71-58 over JMU.

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 67, Coastal Carolina 65

Marshall Schedule Analysis

The Thundering Herd took down the No. 110-ranked (according to our computer rankings) James Madison Dukes, 71-58, on February 24, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Thundering Herd have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (eight).

Marshall has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (12).

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 152) on January 21

60-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 186) on December 21

65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 9

70-57 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 21

59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 248) on December 31

Marshall Performance Insights