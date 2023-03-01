Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Marshall Thundering Herd (16-13) and the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (14-15) facing off at Pensacola Bay Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for Marshall according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on March 1.
Last time out, the Thundering Herd won on Friday 71-58 over JMU.
Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 67, Coastal Carolina 65
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- The Thundering Herd took down the No. 110-ranked (according to our computer rankings) James Madison Dukes, 71-58, on February 24, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Thundering Herd have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (eight).
- Marshall has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (12).
Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 152) on January 21
- 60-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 186) on December 21
- 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 9
- 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 21
- 59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 248) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.6 points per game to rank 193rd in college basketball and are allowing 60 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball.
- Marshall's offense has been less effective in Sun Belt matchups this year, putting up 63.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.6 PPG.
- The Thundering Herd are putting up 68.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 62.4 points per contest.
- In home games, Marshall is ceding 1.6 fewer points per game (60.7) than when playing on the road (62.3).
- The Thundering Herd have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 62.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.8 points fewer than the 64.6 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.