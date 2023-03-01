How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-10) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-8) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls' 77.4 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 61.1 the Mountaineers give up.
- Oklahoma State is 13-2 when giving up fewer than 66.2 points.
- Oklahoma State is 20-6 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
- The Mountaineers score 66.2 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 68.3 the Cowgirls give up.
- When West Virginia totals more than 68.3 points, it is 10-1.
- West Virginia is 17-7 when it gives up fewer than 77.4 points.
- This season the Mountaineers are shooting 34.6% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Cowgirls concede.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Texas
|L 74-48
|Moody Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 69-68
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/25/2023
|Kansas State
|W 67-58
|WVU Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.