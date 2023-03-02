How to Watch the Penguins vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9) -- who've won three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT is the place to tune in to see the Lightning and the Penguins hit the ice.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Penguins vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/26/2023
|Penguins
|Lightning
|7-3 PIT
|10/15/2022
|Penguins
|Lightning
|6-2 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 190 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.
- The Penguins' 194 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|60
|27
|45
|72
|44
|44
|52.9%
|Evgeni Malkin
|60
|23
|39
|62
|81
|64
|51%
|Jake Guentzel
|56
|24
|29
|53
|35
|27
|53.3%
|Rickard Rakell
|60
|21
|20
|41
|28
|18
|52.9%
|Bryan Rust
|60
|15
|22
|37
|36
|21
|50%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 178 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
- The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (211 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 33 goals during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|60
|24
|61
|85
|74
|41
|100%
|Brayden Point
|60
|36
|33
|69
|30
|42
|49.8%
|Steven Stamkos
|60
|26
|36
|62
|42
|22
|55.5%
|Brandon Hagel
|60
|22
|27
|49
|32
|66
|28.4%
|Alex Killorn
|60
|15
|28
|43
|44
|33
|100%
