Penguins vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-165)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won one (8.3%).
- Pittsburgh has not won as the underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 41.7% chance to win.
- Pittsburgh has played 27 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|211 (6th)
|Goals
|194 (14th)
|178 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|190 (18th)
|53 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (10th)
|35 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (14th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh has gone over the total five times.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, Penguins' game goal totals average 8.8 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Penguins have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (194 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Penguins have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 190 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.
- Their +4 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
