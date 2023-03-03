Coming off a hat trick last time out, Eric Robinson and the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/28/2023 Kraken Blue Jackets 3-1 SEA

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 224 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

With 158 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 59 15 39 54 38 41 - Patrik Laine 46 17 22 39 29 18 37.8% Boone Jenner 50 19 17 36 18 22 56.1% Jack Roslovic 58 6 28 34 30 23 45.1% Kent Johnson 58 13 15 28 26 18 26.6%

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 193 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

The Kraken's 213 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players