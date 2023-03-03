How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a hat trick last time out, Eric Robinson and the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Kraken-Blue Jackets game on .
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Blue Jackets vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/28/2023
|Kraken
|Blue Jackets
|3-1 SEA
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 224 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
- With 158 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 28 goals during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|59
|15
|39
|54
|38
|41
|-
|Patrik Laine
|46
|17
|22
|39
|29
|18
|37.8%
|Boone Jenner
|50
|19
|17
|36
|18
|22
|56.1%
|Jack Roslovic
|58
|6
|28
|34
|30
|23
|45.1%
|Kent Johnson
|58
|13
|15
|28
|26
|18
|26.6%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 193 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- The Kraken's 213 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Eberle
|61
|13
|36
|49
|23
|44
|47.2%
|Jared McCann
|58
|29
|17
|46
|18
|40
|31.8%
|Vince Dunn
|61
|11
|34
|45
|45
|39
|-
|Matthew Beniers
|59
|19
|25
|44
|32
|40
|43.3%
|Andre Burakovsky
|49
|13
|26
|39
|17
|31
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.