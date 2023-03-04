The Florida Panthers (30-27-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-21-9, winners of four straight) at BB&T Center. The game on Saturday, March 4 starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT.

During the last 10 contests for the Penguins (5-5-0), their offense has put up 31 goals while their defense has given up 36 goals. They have registered 34 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (11.8%).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey contest.

Penguins vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-130)

Panthers (-130) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.9)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (31-21-9 overall) have posted a record of 7-9-16 in contests that have required OT this season.

Pittsburgh has earned 28 points (10-5-8) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 10 games this season when the Penguins ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

When Pittsburgh has scored two goals this season, they've earned seven points (2-8-3 record).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals 37 times, earning 61 points from those matchups (28-4-5).

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in 19 games this season and has registered 18 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 19-8-1 (39 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 30 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 8th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.26 13th 23rd 3.41 Goals Allowed 3.18 18th 1st 36.6 Shots 33.7 5th 22nd 32.2 Shots Allowed 33.8 28th 13th 21.4% Power Play % 20.9% 16th 26th 74.1% Penalty Kill % 79.6% 15th

Penguins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

