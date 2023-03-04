The Florida Panthers (30-27-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-21-9) -- who've won four straight -- on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

The Panthers matchup with the Penguins can be seen on ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to catch the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Penguins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/24/2023 Penguins Panthers 7-6 (F/OT) PIT 12/15/2022 Panthers Penguins 4-2 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (194 in total), 17th in the league.

The Penguins' 199 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 61 27 46 73 46 45 52.9% Evgeni Malkin 61 23 39 62 83 65 50.8% Jake Guentzel 57 24 29 53 35 27 50% Rickard Rakell 61 21 21 42 28 19 52.9% Bryan Rust 61 15 22 37 36 22 50%

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 215 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

The Panthers' 213 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players