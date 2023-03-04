The Florida Panthers (30-27-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-21-9) -- who've won four straight -- on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

The Panthers matchup with the Penguins can be seen on ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to catch the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Penguins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/24/2023 Penguins Panthers 7-6 (F/OT) PIT
12/15/2022 Panthers Penguins 4-2 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (194 in total), 17th in the league.
  • The Penguins' 199 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 31 goals over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 61 27 46 73 46 45 52.9%
Evgeni Malkin 61 23 39 62 83 65 50.8%
Jake Guentzel 57 24 29 53 35 27 50%
Rickard Rakell 61 21 21 42 28 19 52.9%
Bryan Rust 61 15 22 37 36 22 50%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 215 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
  • The Panthers' 213 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 60 28 51 79 52 27 44%
Carter Verhaeghe 62 31 22 53 39 27 43.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 49 16 34 50 28 38 54.8%
Brandon Montour 61 11 38 49 33 23 -
Sam Reinhart 63 21 24 45 32 30 45.7%

