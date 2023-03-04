Penguins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-21-9) will try to prolong a four-game win streak when they square off against the Florida Panthers (30-27-6) on the road on Saturday, March 4 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-125)
|Penguins (+105)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won two, or 15.4%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 2-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Penguins, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 28 of 61 times.
Penguins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|213 (7th)
|Goals
|199 (14th)
|215 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|194 (17th)
|45 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (10th)
|59 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (17th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Five of Pittsburgh's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 8.7 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Penguins' 199 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have given up 3.2 goals per game, 194 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.
- They have a +5 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.