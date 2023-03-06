Darius Garland and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be taking on the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 114-90 win over the Pistons (his most recent game) Garland put up 21 points, seven assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Garland's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 21.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.0 Assists 7.5 7.9 6.6 PRA 32.5 32.6 30.5 PR 25.5 24.7 23.9 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.1



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Darius Garland has made 7.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.6% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 19.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 112.4 points per game.

The Celtics allow 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Giving up 22.8 assists per game, the Celtics are the best squad in the league.

The Celtics are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Darius Garland vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 41 29 3 9 5 0 4 11/2/2022 42 29 5 12 5 0 3

