The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-22-9) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (20-37-6) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Penguins were defeated by the Florida Panthers 4-1 in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-300) Blue Jackets (+250) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 56 games this season, and won 17 (30.4%).

This season Columbus has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +250 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has played 32 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 200 (14th) Goals 162 (30th) 198 (17th) Goals Allowed 233 (29th) 45 (10th) Power Play Goals 29 (31st) 41 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (23rd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Columbus has gone over the total three times.

The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.8 goals.

The Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense (162 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Blue Jackets have allowed 233 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th.

They have a -71 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

