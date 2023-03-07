Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - WCC Tournament
The No. 1 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-6, 14-2 WCC) are 2.5-point underdogs in the WCC championship game, as bookmakers think the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-5, 14-2 WCC) will claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The title game tips off Tuesday at 9:00 PM, live on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is set at 138.5.
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Orleans Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Gonzaga
|-2.5
|138.5
Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread.
- Gonzaga has a record of 19-2, a 90.5% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bulldogs, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 16-12-0 ATS this year.
- The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Mary's (CA) has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Gonzaga
|25
|86.2%
|87.8
|159.8
|73.6
|133.2
|155.6
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|9
|32.1%
|72.0
|159.8
|59.6
|133.2
|131.7
Additional Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends
- Gonzaga has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Bulldogs have hit the over in eight of their last 10 games.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Gaels have gone over the total six times.
- The Bulldogs average 28.2 more points per game (87.8) than the Gaels give up (59.6).
- Gonzaga is 12-15 against the spread and 26-5 overall when scoring more than 59.6 points.
- The Gaels' 72.0 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 73.6 points, Saint Mary's (CA) is 11-2 against the spread and 14-1 overall.
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Gonzaga
|12-17-0
|12-15
|17-12-0
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|16-12-0
|1-1
|15-13-0
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits
|Gonzaga
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|14-1
|Home Record
|16-2
|7-2
|Away Record
|6-2
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-5-0
|92.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-4-0
