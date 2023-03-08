Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 118-114 win over the Celtics, Mitchell had 40 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.6 31.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.2 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.2 PRA 35.5 36.5 40.7 PR 31.5 31.7 36.5 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.8



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Donovan Mitchell has made 9.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.6 threes per game, or 26.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 109.1 points per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat are eighth in the NBA, conceding 42.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25 per game, 12th in the NBA.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 37 16 3 9 3 0 4 11/20/2022 27 13 3 5 2 0 2

