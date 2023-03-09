How to Watch the Penguins vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
You can tune in on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSGSN to see the Penguins meet the Islanders.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Penguins vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/20/2023
|Penguins
|Islanders
|4-2 NYI
|2/17/2023
|Islanders
|Penguins
|5-4 NYI
|2/17/2023
|Islanders
|Penguins
|5-4 NYI
|12/27/2022
|Islanders
|Penguins
|5-1 NYI
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 202 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Penguins' 205 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|63
|28
|48
|76
|47
|47
|53.2%
|Evgeni Malkin
|63
|23
|43
|66
|84
|66
|50.5%
|Jake Guentzel
|59
|25
|30
|55
|36
|30
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|63
|21
|23
|44
|29
|20
|52.9%
|Jason Zucker
|59
|21
|18
|39
|27
|26
|26.7%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 174 total goals (2.6 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- With 191 goals (2.9 per game), the Islanders have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Islanders are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 29 goals during that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Bo Horvat
|63
|36
|26
|62
|26
|31
|56.4%
|Brock Nelson
|66
|27
|34
|61
|37
|41
|46.7%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|66
|24
|20
|44
|29
|21
|53.2%
|Noah Dobson
|62
|12
|25
|37
|41
|33
|-
