The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Darius Garland, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Garland, in his most recent appearance, had 25 points, seven assists and two steals in a 104-100 win over the Heat.

Now let's break down Garland's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.0 22.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.1 Assists 7.5 7.9 7.3 PRA 30.5 32.6 32.1 PR 23.5 24.7 24.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.9



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Heat

Garland has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 16.2% and 15.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 19.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.8 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 42.0 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.0 per contest, 12th in the NBA.

The Heat give up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Darius Garland vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 39 25 0 7 3 0 2 1/31/2023 31 16 1 5 2 0 1 11/20/2022 28 25 2 7 4 0 0

