Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 104-100 win over the Heat, Allen tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.5 14.2 Rebounds 9.5 9.8 9.1 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 23.5 25.9 24.6 PR 22.5 24.3 23.3



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Heat

Allen is responsible for taking 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

Allen's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.8 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.1 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked seventh in the NBA, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Heat are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 33 15 12 2 0 1 1 1/31/2023 34 14 11 0 0 1 2 11/20/2022 27 8 6 2 0 0 0

