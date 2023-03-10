Friday's contest features the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-10) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-10) clashing at Municipal Auditorium (on March 10) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 win for Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers enter this game on the heels of a 63-52 win over Baylor on Saturday.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 71, West Virginia 66

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers notched their signature win of the season on February 11 by claiming a 73-60 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Mountaineers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 43rd-most.

West Virginia has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 at home over Iowa State (No. 15) on February 11

74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 33) on January 15

63-52 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on March 4

49-45 over Georgia (No. 39) on December 20

62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 15

West Virginia Performance Insights