How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost three in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Blues and Blue Jackets meet on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSMW.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSMW
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/15/2022
|Blues
|Blue Jackets
|5-2 STL
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (238 in total), 29th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 166 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|62
|15
|40
|55
|40
|41
|-
|Patrik Laine
|49
|20
|23
|43
|32
|19
|37%
|Boone Jenner
|53
|19
|17
|36
|21
|23
|55.6%
|Jack Roslovic
|61
|7
|29
|36
|34
|26
|45.3%
|Kent Johnson
|61
|13
|17
|30
|28
|19
|26.4%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues rank 28th in goals against, allowing 234 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.
- The Blues' 194 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|61
|26
|31
|57
|41
|42
|45.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|49
|20
|36
|56
|22
|27
|32.1%
|Robert Thomas
|61
|16
|39
|55
|36
|52
|53.8%
|Brayden Schenn
|64
|17
|28
|45
|39
|27
|47.9%
|Justin Faulk
|64
|8
|25
|33
|46
|42
|-
