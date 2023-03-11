Having lost three in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Blues and Blue Jackets meet on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSMW.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/15/2022 Blues Blue Jackets 5-2 STL

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (238 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 166 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 62 15 40 55 40 41 - Patrik Laine 49 20 23 43 32 19 37% Boone Jenner 53 19 17 36 21 23 55.6% Jack Roslovic 61 7 29 36 34 26 45.3% Kent Johnson 61 13 17 30 28 19 26.4%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues rank 28th in goals against, allowing 234 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.

The Blues' 194 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players