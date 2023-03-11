The top-seeded UCLA Bruins (29-4, 18-2 Pac-12) is set to play the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats (27-6, 14-6 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The matchup on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena starts at 10:30 PM.

UCLA vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

In games UCLA shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 22-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bruins sit at 119th.

The Bruins score just 2.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (71.9).

When UCLA puts up more than 71.9 points, it is 17-1.

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

Arizona is 22-3 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 38th.

The Wildcats' 83.3 points per game are 23 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.

Arizona has a 17-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison

UCLA is scoring 77.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.

The Bruins allow 57.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 61.4 away from home.

UCLA is sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.9 more than it is averaging away from home (5.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.9% in home games and 37.1% in away games.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Arizona is scoring 8.1 more points per game at home (85.2) than on the road (77.1).

The Wildcats are allowing fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than away (74.5).

Beyond the arc, Arizona sinks more trifectas away (9 per game) than at home (8.5), but shoots a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (38.2%).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Arizona W 82-73 Pauley Pavilion 3/9/2023 Colorado W 80-69 T-Mobile Arena 3/10/2023 Oregon W 75-56 T-Mobile Arena 3/11/2023 Arizona - T-Mobile Arena

Arizona Schedule