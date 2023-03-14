The Charlotte Hornets (22-48) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 221.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -7.5 221.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points in 31 of 70 games this season.
  • Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 218.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers are 38-32-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 40 out of the 55 games, or 72.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 16 of its 18 games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
  • The Cavaliers have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 31 44.3% 112.0 223.8 106.7 224.2 219.6
Hornets 52 74.3% 111.8 223.8 117.5 224.2 229.7

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Cavaliers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
  • Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (23-12-0) than it has in road tilts (15-20-0).
  • The Cavaliers record 112.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.
  • Cleveland is 12-6 against the spread and 14-4 overall when scoring more than 117.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 38-32 12-7 34-36
Hornets 33-37 13-15 31-39

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Hornets
112.0
Points Scored (PG)
 111.8
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
12-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-16
14-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-25
106.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
30-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-8
35-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-10

