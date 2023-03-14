Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (22-48) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 221.5 for the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-7.5
|221.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points in 31 of 70 games this season.
- Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 218.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 38-32-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won 40 out of the 55 games, or 72.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Cleveland has won 16 of its 18 games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- The Cavaliers have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|31
|44.3%
|112.0
|223.8
|106.7
|224.2
|219.6
|Hornets
|52
|74.3%
|111.8
|223.8
|117.5
|224.2
|229.7
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Cavaliers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
- Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (23-12-0) than it has in road tilts (15-20-0).
- The Cavaliers record 112.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.
- Cleveland is 12-6 against the spread and 14-4 overall when scoring more than 117.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|38-32
|12-7
|34-36
|Hornets
|33-37
|13-15
|31-39
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Hornets
|112.0
|111.8
|24
|26
|12-6
|31-16
|14-4
|22-25
|106.7
|117.5
|1
|23
|30-13
|14-8
|35-8
|12-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.