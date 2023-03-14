The Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley included, take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 114-108 win against the Hornets, Mobley tallied 18 points and nine rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mobley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 16.0 18.3 Rebounds 11.5 8.9 9.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.7 PRA 34.5 27.6 30.1 PR 31.5 24.9 27.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Evan Mobley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Evan Mobley has made 6.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.3% of his team's total makes.

Mobley's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8.

Giving up 117.5 points per contest, the Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Hornets have given up 46.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have conceded 25.9 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hornets give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Evan Mobley vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 39 18 9 3 0 0 1 11/18/2022 45 21 18 5 0 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mobley or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.