Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) are 2.5-point underdogs against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - 76ers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 2.5)

Cavaliers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (222)



The 76ers have had more success against the spread than the Cavaliers this season, tallying an ATS record of 39-28-0, as opposed to the 38-32-1 mark of the Cavs.

Philadelphia (23-18) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (56.1%) than Cleveland (4-6) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (40%).

Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (35 out of 71). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (37 out of 67).

The 76ers have a .723 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-13) this season while the Cavaliers have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-12).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland is 25th in the NBA in points scored (112.1 per game) and best in points conceded (106.6).

The Cavaliers are 18th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Cleveland takes 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.

