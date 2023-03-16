The No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) will try to defeat the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest tips off at 12:15 PM.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Maryland Moneyline
BetMGM West Virginia (-2.5) 137.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings West Virginia (-2) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet West Virginia (-2.5) 140 -130 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet

West Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Trends

  • West Virginia has compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 21 out of the Mountaineers' 33 games have gone over the point total.
  • Maryland has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • So far this year, 12 out of the Terrapins' 31 games with an over/under have hit the over.

West Virginia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), West Virginia is 25th-best in the country. It is two spots higher than that, 23rd-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Mountaineers' national championship odds have jumped from +20000 at the start of the season to +8000, the 41st-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

