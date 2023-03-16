West Virginia vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) will try to defeat the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest tips off at 12:15 PM.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Maryland matchup in this article.
West Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|137.5
|-140
|+115
|DraftKings
|West Virginia (-2)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|140
|-130
|+110
West Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- West Virginia has compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 21 out of the Mountaineers' 33 games have gone over the point total.
- Maryland has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- So far this year, 12 out of the Terrapins' 31 games with an over/under have hit the over.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), West Virginia is 25th-best in the country. It is two spots higher than that, 23rd-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Mountaineers' national championship odds have jumped from +20000 at the start of the season to +8000, the 41st-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
