Thursday's contest between the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) and Maryland Terrapins (21-12) squaring off at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of West Virginia, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:15 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) against West Virginia. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 137.5 total.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: West Virginia -2.5

West Virginia -2.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): West Virginia -140, Maryland +115

West Virginia vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 71, Maryland 70

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+2.5)



Maryland (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



West Virginia has gone 17-14-0 against the spread, while Maryland's ATS record this season is 19-11-0. The Mountaineers have a 19-12-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Terrapins have a record of 11-19-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 146.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, West Virginia is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Maryland has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +174 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (70th in college basketball) and give up 71 per contest (207th in college basketball).

West Virginia grabs 31.5 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball) while allowing 29.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

West Virginia knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (149th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from deep.

The Mountaineers average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (82nd in college basketball), and give up 90.8 points per 100 possessions (152nd in college basketball).

West Virginia has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (231st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.1 (40th in college basketball).

