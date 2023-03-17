The Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

ESPN+, BSSC, BSOH, and SN1 will show this Ducks versus Blue Jackets matchup.

Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSOH, and SN1
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Blue Jackets vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/19/2023 Blue Jackets Ducks 5-3 ANA

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets' total of 252 goals conceded (3.8 per game) is 28th in the league.
  • The Blue Jackets have 175 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 65 17 45 62 43 42 -
Patrik Laine 52 21 25 46 34 23 37%
Boone Jenner 56 22 17 39 23 24 55.7%
Jack Roslovic 64 7 29 36 38 26 45.7%
Kent Johnson 64 14 18 32 30 20 26.7%

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks have allowed 274 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Ducks' 172 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Ducks are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 68 21 36 57 64 28 41.7%
Troy Terry 61 19 31 50 24 42 100%
Cam Fowler 68 9 33 42 42 32 -
Mason McTavish 67 16 24 40 26 22 41.4%
Frank Vatrano 68 16 18 34 25 19 41.2%

