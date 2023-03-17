Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) square off against the Washington Wizards (32-37) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-DC+.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Wizards 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (221.5)
- The Cavaliers sport a 38-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-35-2 mark from the Wizards.
- Cleveland (18-7-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (69.2%) than Washington (8-10-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (42.1%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents don't do it as often (47.8% of the time) as Cleveland and its opponents (50%).
- The Cavaliers have a .732 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-15) this season, higher than the .372 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-27).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland owns a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 106.8 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 25th with 112.1 points scored per contest.
- So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 18th in the league in assists, delivering 24.9 per game.
- The Cavaliers are sinking 11.6 threes per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36.4% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).
- So far this season, Cleveland has taken 62.6% two-pointers, accounting for 72% of the team's buckets. It has shot 37.4% from three-point land (28% of the team's baskets).
