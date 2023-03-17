How to Watch UConn vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the West Region bracket is scheduled for 4:30 PM.
UConn vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 46% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Gaels allow to opponents.
- In games UConn shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 20-4 overall.
- The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 13th.
- The Huskies average 78.5 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65 the Gaels give up.
- When UConn totals more than 65 points, it is 23-5.
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- Iona is 21-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels rank 39th.
- The Gaels put up 11.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Huskies give up (65).
- Iona is 24-2 when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn posts 83.3 points per game at home, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- The Huskies are ceding 63.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (65.8).
- UConn is draining 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Iona Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Iona is averaging 6.3 more points per game at home (80.1) than away (73.8).
- The Gaels allow 61.6 points per game at home, and 68.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, Iona makes fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 71-59
|Wells Fargo Center
|3/9/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|-
|MVP Arena
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 74-54
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/10/2023
|Niagara
|W 71-59
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/11/2023
|Marist
|W 76-55
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/17/2023
|UConn
|-
|MVP Arena
