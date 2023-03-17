West Virginia vs. Arizona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) clashing at Xfinity Center (on March 17) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Arizona.
The Mountaineers' last outing was a 62-61 loss to Oklahoma State on Friday.
West Virginia vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
West Virginia vs. Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers' best win of the season came against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team (No. 13), according to our computer rankings. The Mountaineers registered the 73-60 home win on February 11.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, West Virginia is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on February 11
- 74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 36) on January 15
- 63-52 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on March 4
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 39) on December 20
- 62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 15
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers' +153 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.1 points per game (154th in college basketball) while giving up 61 per contest (88th in college basketball).
- In conference play, West Virginia is averaging fewer points (65.7 per game) than it is overall (66.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Mountaineers score 71.4 points per game. Away, they score 61.6.
- West Virginia is conceding fewer points at home (57.1 per game) than on the road (70.5).
- The Mountaineers have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 64.6 points per contest, 1.5 fewer points their than season average of 66.1.
