Friday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) clashing at Xfinity Center (on March 17) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Arizona.

The Mountaineers' last outing was a 62-61 loss to Oklahoma State on Friday.

West Virginia vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

West Virginia vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers' best win of the season came against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team (No. 13), according to our computer rankings. The Mountaineers registered the 73-60 home win on February 11.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, West Virginia is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on February 11

74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 36) on January 15

63-52 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on March 4

49-45 over Georgia (No. 39) on December 20

62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 15

West Virginia Performance Insights