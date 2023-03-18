Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Rangers try to take down the Penguins on ABC and ESPN+.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Penguins vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/16/2023 Rangers Penguins 4-2 NYR
3/12/2023 Penguins Rangers 3-2 (F/OT) PIT
12/20/2022 Penguins Rangers 3-2 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins allow 3.2 goals per game (219 in total), 18th in the NHL.
  • The Penguins have 222 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 68 29 54 83 50 51 53.2%
Evgeni Malkin 68 24 48 72 90 69 50.8%
Jake Guentzel 64 30 32 62 39 34 50%
Rickard Rakell 68 24 25 49 34 24 50%
Jason Zucker 64 24 18 42 30 30 26.7%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have allowed 189 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 222 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 68 20 55 75 89 30 18.2%
Mika Zibanejad 68 35 37 72 56 45 49%
Adam Fox 68 10 51 61 67 73 -
Vincent Trocheck 68 19 33 52 57 47 56.5%
Patrick Kane 61 19 32 51 56 26 50%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.