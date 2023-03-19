How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who also lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet to see the Golden Knights and the Blue Jackets take the ice.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/28/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 259 goals given up (3.8 per game) is 29th in the league.
- With 179 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 4.2 goals per game (42 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|66
|17
|46
|63
|44
|42
|-
|Patrik Laine
|53
|22
|26
|48
|38
|24
|37%
|Boone Jenner
|57
|23
|17
|40
|23
|24
|55.3%
|Jack Roslovic
|65
|7
|29
|36
|38
|26
|45.4%
|Kent Johnson
|65
|14
|19
|33
|31
|20
|26.7%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 192 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Golden Knights rank 16th in the league with 220 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|69
|13
|40
|53
|25
|54
|58.8%
|Jack Eichel
|56
|23
|28
|51
|44
|44
|46%
|Reilly Smith
|69
|23
|26
|49
|36
|26
|60%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|63
|22
|26
|48
|17
|34
|38.5%
|William Karlsson
|69
|13
|32
|45
|27
|39
|55.3%
