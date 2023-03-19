Coming off a defeat last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who also lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/28/2022 Blue Jackets Golden Knights 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets' total of 259 goals given up (3.8 per game) is 29th in the league.
  • With 179 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 4.2 goals per game (42 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 66 17 46 63 44 42 -
Patrik Laine 53 22 26 48 38 24 37%
Boone Jenner 57 23 17 40 23 24 55.3%
Jack Roslovic 65 7 29 36 38 26 45.4%
Kent Johnson 65 14 19 33 31 20 26.7%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 192 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The Golden Knights rank 16th in the league with 220 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Chandler Stephenson 69 13 40 53 25 54 58.8%
Jack Eichel 56 23 28 51 44 44 46%
Reilly Smith 69 23 26 49 36 26 60%
Jonathan Marchessault 63 22 26 48 17 34 38.5%
William Karlsson 69 13 32 45 27 39 55.3%

