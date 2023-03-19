Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (42-21-6) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-40-7) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet, with each team back in action after a loss. The Golden Knights fell to the Calgary Flames 7-2 in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 7-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-315)
|Blue Jackets (+260)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 61 times, and won 18, or 29.5%, of those games.
- Columbus has a record of 3-5 when it's been set as an underdog of +260 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 36 of 68 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|220 (16th)
|Goals
|179 (30th)
|192 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|259 (29th)
|36 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (29th)
|34 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total seven times.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 7 goals.
- The Blue Jackets' 179 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 259 total goals given up (3.8 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- Their -80 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
