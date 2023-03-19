The Vegas Golden Knights (42-21-6) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-40-7) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet, with each team back in action after a loss. The Golden Knights fell to the Calgary Flames 7-2 in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 7-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-315) Blue Jackets (+260) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 61 times, and won 18, or 29.5%, of those games.

Columbus has a record of 3-5 when it's been set as an underdog of +260 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 36 of 68 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 220 (16th) Goals 179 (30th) 192 (10th) Goals Allowed 259 (29th) 36 (25th) Power Play Goals 33 (29th) 34 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (22nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total seven times.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 7 goals.

The Blue Jackets' 179 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 259 total goals given up (3.8 per game) rank 29th in the league.

Their -80 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

