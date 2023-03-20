How to Watch the Penguins vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Two teams on runs will clash when the Pittsburgh Penguins (three straight defeats) host the Ottawa Senators (five straight setbacks) on Monday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The Penguins-Senators matchup will air on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS, so tune in to take in the action.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Penguins vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/20/2023
|Penguins
|Senators
|4-1 PIT
|1/18/2023
|Senators
|Penguins
|5-4 (F/OT) OTT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins rank 19th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- The Penguins' 222 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|69
|29
|54
|83
|50
|51
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|69
|24
|48
|72
|92
|69
|50.6%
|Jake Guentzel
|65
|30
|32
|62
|41
|34
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|69
|24
|25
|49
|35
|26
|50%
|Jason Zucker
|65
|24
|18
|42
|31
|31
|26.7%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators allow 3.3 goals per game (227 in total), 20th in the NHL.
- With 216 goals (3.1 per game), the Senators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Senators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 35 goals during that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|65
|35
|43
|78
|48
|50
|40.9%
|Brady Tkachuk
|69
|30
|41
|71
|42
|26
|48.1%
|Claude Giroux
|69
|28
|38
|66
|31
|45
|59%
|Alex DeBrincat
|69
|21
|35
|56
|32
|39
|61.5%
|Drake Batherson
|69
|20
|34
|54
|35
|34
|35.3%
