Penguins vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
A pair of struggling teams meet when the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-25-10) host the Ottawa Senators (33-31-5) at PPG Paints Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS. The Penguins have lost three straight, while the Senators are on a five-game losing streak.
In the last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-4-1 while scoring 31 total goals (seven power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.0%). They have allowed 34 goals.
Here's our prediction for who will secure the victory in Monday's matchup.
Penguins vs. Senators Predictions for Monday
Our model for this game calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Senators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-165)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-1.1)
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins are 9-10-19 in overtime games as part of a 34-25-10 overall record.
- In the 26 games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 12-5-9 record (good for 33 points).
- In the 11 games this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).
- Pittsburgh has taken seven points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-9-3 record).
- The Penguins are 31-5-6 in the 42 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 68 points).
- In the 22 games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 10-10-2 to register 22 points.
- In the 33 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 21-10-2 (44 points).
- The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Penguins finished 11-15-8 in those contests (30 points).
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|16th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|17th
|19th
|3.26
|Goals Allowed
|3.29
|20th
|5th
|34
|Shots
|33.3
|6th
|27th
|33.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|20th
|15th
|21.4%
|Power Play %
|23.8%
|7th
|14th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.3%
|7th
Penguins vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
