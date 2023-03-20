Something has to give when the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-25-10, on a three-game losing streak) host the Ottawa Senators (33-31-5, losers of five straight). The matchup on Monday, March 20 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS.

Penguins vs. Senators Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS

ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-165) Senators (+140) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have compiled a 27-18 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Pittsburgh has gone 18-9 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 69 games this season.

Penguins vs. Senators Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 222 (15th) Goals 216 (19th) 225 (19th) Goals Allowed 227 (20th) 51 (11th) Power Play Goals 62 (2nd) 44 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (15th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

The Penguins and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Penguins are ranked 15th in the NHL with 222 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Penguins rank 19th in total goals against, allowing 3.3 goals per game (225 total) in league action.

Their goal differential (-3) ranks them 19th in the NHL.

