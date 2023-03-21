The Washington Capitals (33-31-7) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-41-7) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Capitals matchup with the Blue Jackets can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH, so tune in to take in the action.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/31/2023 Blue Jackets Capitals 4-3 (F/OT) WAS 1/8/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 1-0 WAS 1/5/2023 Blue Jackets Capitals 6-2 WAS

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 3.9 goals per game (266 in total), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 181 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 67 17 46 63 45 42 - Patrik Laine 54 22 28 50 38 24 32.4% Boone Jenner 58 23 17 40 23 24 55.2% Jack Roslovic 66 7 29 36 38 26 45.2% Kent Johnson 66 14 19 33 31 20 26.7%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals rank 13th in goals against, conceding 216 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Capitals' 219 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players