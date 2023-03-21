Blue Jackets vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (21-41-7) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Washington Capitals (33-31-7) on the road on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+210)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 62 times this season, and won 18, or 29.0%, of those games.
- Columbus has entered 29 games this season as an underdog by +210 or more and is 7-22 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 32.3% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus has played 37 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|219 (18th)
|Goals
|181 (29th)
|216 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|266 (30th)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (29th)
|33 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Seven of Columbus' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 181 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 3.9 goals per game, 266 total, which ranks 30th among league teams.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -85.
