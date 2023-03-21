The Washington Capitals (33-31-7) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-41-7, losers of three straight) at Capital One Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 2-6-2. They have totaled 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 44. They have gone on the power play 25 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (28.0% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-245)

Capitals (-245) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-2.6)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 21-41-7 record this season and are 6-7-13 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 20 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 22 points.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Columbus has three points (0-14-3) when scoring two goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals 33 times, earning 46 points from those matchups (21-8-4).

This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in 17 games and registered 15 points with a record of 6-8-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 6-11-1 (13 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 48 times this season, and earned 35 points in those games.

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 20th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.62 29th 13th 3.04 Goals Allowed 3.86 31st 18th 31.4 Shots 29.7 25th 9th 30.4 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 18% 27th 4th 83.1% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 22nd

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

