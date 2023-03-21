The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 117-94 win against the Wizards, Garland tallied 24 points and nine assists.

We're going to examine Garland's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.0 22.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 7.5 7.8 7.5 PRA 31.5 32.5 33.3 PR 23.5 24.7 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Darius Garland has made 7.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Garland's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets allow 112.8 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 45.3 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets have conceded 23.3 per game, fourth in the NBA.

The Nets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Darius Garland vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 40 46 3 8 5 0 1

