Evan Mobley will take the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Mobley had 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-94 win against the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Mobley, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.2 17.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 9.5 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.3 PRA 29.5 27.8 30.3 PR 26.5 25.1 27 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Evan Mobley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 13.7% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.0 per contest.

Mobley's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 98.7.

Defensively, the Nets are 12th in the league, allowing 112.8 points per contest.

The Nets allow 45.3 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked fourth in the NBA, giving up 23.3 per game.

The Nets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Evan Mobley vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 39 12 6 2 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mobley or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.