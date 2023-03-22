How to Watch the Penguins vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Two clubs on streaks will clash when the Colorado Avalanche (six straight wins) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (four consecutive losses) on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.
You can watch the action on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet as the Avalanche take on the Penguins.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Penguins vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/7/2023
|Penguins
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/OT) PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 227 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Penguins' 223 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 29 goals over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|70
|29
|54
|83
|50
|51
|53.3%
|Evgeni Malkin
|70
|24
|49
|73
|97
|69
|50.7%
|Jake Guentzel
|66
|30
|32
|62
|41
|34
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|70
|25
|25
|50
|36
|27
|50%
|Jason Zucker
|66
|24
|18
|42
|34
|31
|26.7%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 188 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.
- The Avalanche's 226 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 40 goals over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|58
|30
|59
|89
|34
|36
|45%
|Mikko Rantanen
|69
|47
|38
|85
|34
|50
|46.3%
|Cale Makar
|55
|16
|45
|61
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|69
|14
|31
|45
|17
|23
|48.6%
