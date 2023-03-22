A pair of streaking squads square off when the Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10) at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet. The Avalanche have won six in a row, while the Penguins are on a four-game losing streak.

Penguins vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet

TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-165) Penguins (+140) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won two (12.5%).

Pittsburgh has a record of 1-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 41.7% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 70 games this season.

Penguins vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 226 (15th) Goals 223 (18th) 188 (3rd) Goals Allowed 227 (18th) 54 (6th) Power Play Goals 51 (11th) 44 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (16th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh has gone over the total in four of its past 10 outings.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7.

The Penguins have scored 223 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in the league.

The Penguins have conceded 227 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.

Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -4.

